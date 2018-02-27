The 2018 class of the Clinton-Massie athletic hall of fame was inducted recently prior to the start of the boys basketball game. Those inducted were Brian Mudd, Pam Rich, Drew Frey, Bob Williams and Harold “Laz” Carter. In the photo, from left to right, Mudd, Frey, Rich Rittinger, and representing Bob Williams are brother Richard Williams, son Brandon Williams, granddaughter Qiara Williams, sister Kathy Williams, wife Peggie Williams and Urcelle Willis, accepting on behalf of Carter.

