Purcell-Marian ends EC girls season

WILMINGTON – The 2017-18 basketball season came to an end for the East Clinton Lady Astros who fell to No. 4 Purcell-Marian 63-35 Tuesday night at Fred Summers Court in Division III sectional action.

The Lady Astros close out a very successful year, at 15-9. Purcell-Marian, who advances to the Districts in Springfield, improve to 17-6.

Purcell-Marian seized control of the game early, scoring the first 21 points. East Clinton trailed 22-2 at the end of the first quarter. Non-starter Kaitlyn Talbott scored the first basket of the night for East Clinton with about 46 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

East Clinton did not fold the tent, coming back with a strong effort in the second quarter, outscoring Purcell-Marian 12-10, making it a 32-14 game at the intermission.

They also competed well in the third period, as the Cavaliers won the quarter battle by a single point, 17-16, to take a 49-30 lead.

The Cavaliers cashed in at the free throw line in the final period, sinking 12 of 13 attempts, and held East Clinton to only five points.

High scorer for PM was Sha’Dai Hale with 16 points, all coming in the first three periods.

Junior Kaitlin Durbin led the Lady Astros with 12 points, all coming in the final three periods of play.

Senior Paige Lilly scored nine, all coming in the third period, and junior Mackenzie Campbell added seven.

Along with Lilly, other seniors in their final game for the Lady Astros were Sierra Christian, Kayla Hall and Bre Davis.

“This really shows where we are right now,” EC coach Jeff Craycraft said. “We won our opening round game, something which has not happened here for quite a while. This year’s squad won 15 games. That was quite an achievement. This senior class, as a group, collected 14 wins during their previous three years. We have a lot of talent coming up and I am confident we can build a strong program here and be competitive in the future.”

February 27 2018

Division III Sectional

@Fred Summers Court

Purcell-Marian 63 East Clinton 35

PM 22.10.17.14…..63

EC 02.12.16.05…..35

(63) PURCELL-MARIAN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cravens 2-1-2-7, Ali-Shakir 4-0-7-15, Dukes 5-3-2-15, Jones 3-0-4-10, Hale 6-1-3-16. TOTALS 20-5-18-63.

(35) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lilly 3-1-2-9, Davis 1-0-1-3, Peterman 1-0-0-2, Durbin 5-1-1-12, Campbell 3-1-0-7, Talbott 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 14-3-4-35.

