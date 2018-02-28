WHS girls bowling fights back from slow start, but won’t advance

BEAVERCREEK — The Wilmington girls bowling team fought back from a bad start but fell short of advancing beyond the Division I district bowling tourney in Beavercreek Wednesday.

“They bowled as good as they can bowl and left it all on the lanes,” said coach Josh Fisher. “We were just in a really good field of teams.”

The team got off to a slow start — last of 21 teams — then finally advanced to 17th going into the finals. The top 5 teams will advance.

Seniors Katie Hottinger finished with a 580 series while Sydney Shumaker rolled a 565. Senior Melanie Taylor bowled a 182 in one game.

Ariel Comburger had a single-game best of 204 for Wilmington.

SUMMARY

Division I District

@Beaver-Vu Lanes

Wilmington:

Team scores

693-889-836 (2418)

Baker games

116, 183, 181, 155, 137, 162 (934)

Individual games

Ariel Comburger 126, 204, 116 (446)

Nicole Gallion 114, 147, 158 (419)

Sydney Shumaker 182, 202, 181 (565)

Katie Hottinger 181, 200, 199 (580)

Melanie Taylor 182

SUB 89, 136