Season ends at districts for 2 WHS bowlers

BEAVERCREEK— Wilmington High School bowlers Grant Pickard and Tristan Reiley had their postseason runs end Thursday afternoon at the Division I Bowling Districts at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

First-year bowler Pickard, a sophomore, had a 622 series while senior Reiley bowled a 557 series. Series of 679 and up made the top 5.

“Grant bowled well but just came up a little short. He did very well for a first-year bowler, including making the districts,” said coach Josh Fisher.

“Tristan had a tremendous season,” Fisher said. “He’s been to districts four years in a row.”

He added that Reiley made first-team All-SBAAC and Pickard made second-team all-league.

Looking ahead to next season, Fisher said, “I’m looking forward to next year. Our guys and girls can continue to improve their games over the summer in preparation for new year, and hopefully we’ll get some new bowlers coming in to add to who’s coming back.”

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Wilm-Letter-1.jpg