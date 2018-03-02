CM junior high wrestlers advance

Clinton-Massie junior high wrestling qualified seven to the prestigious 2018 OAC State Championships March16-18 in Youngstown. They will also be competing in the first OAC State Divisional Championship March 4 in Marysville. Pictured from left are Cole Moorman, Braden Rolf, Charley Hale, Lane Schulz, Malachi O’Leary, and Grant Moorman. Not pictured is Bryant Pinkerton.

