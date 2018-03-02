Four Clinton County wrestlers in district semifinals

Four Clinton County wrestlers picked up a pair of victories Friday night in the Divisions II and III wrestling tournaments.

All four wrestlers will advance to the state tournament with a win in their first match Saturday.

In Wilmington at the Division II district meet, the host Hurricane had two wrestlers advance to the championship semifinals.

Isaac Allen defeated Phil Waters of McClain and Sam Bohannon of Monroe to advance to the 160-pound semifinals. His teammate, Conner Barton, dispatched Sam Lansangan of Carroll and Trent Wilson of Valley View to move to the 285-pound semis.

At the Division III district meet in Troy, East Clinton and Blanchester each had a wrestler advance to the semifinals.

East Clinton’s Wyatt Riddle won bouts over Teagan Hendricks of Greeneview and Gabe Sutton of Wayne Trace by a combined score of 30-1 at 106 pounds.

At 152 pounds, Blanchester’s Clayton Schirmer defeated Legacy Christian’s Dillon Walker and Miami East’s Travis Ferguson to move to the semifinals.

Only four of the 19 Clinton County wrestlers were eliminated after day one of the district tournaments.

Wilmington’s Cameron Smart (113 pounds) and Sam Eastes (120) are still alive after going 1-1 on day one.

Clinton-Massie has all five wrestlers still in the hunt for a trip to Columbus. Matt Asher (126), Bryson Mills (145), Robbie Frederick (152), Ross Lennon (160) and Sam Brothers (220) will all have to work through consolations after going 1-1 on day 1.

At Hobart Arena in Troy, all three Astro wrestlers are still alive after day one. In addition to Riddle, Brayden Esposito (113) and John Cline (152) split two matches to remain alive in the consolation bracket.

For Blanchester, three of its five wrestlers still have a chance at state. In addition to Clayton Schirmer, Johnny Schirmer (132) and Steven Latchford (182) will wrestle again on Saturday.

Wrestling will resume at both Wilmington and Troy at 10 a.m. Saturday. Wilmington’s site will wrestle for fifth and six at approximately 3 p.m., with the finals taking place 20 minutes after that round concludes.

In Troy, the finals will begin no earlier than 3:30. It will start 30 to 45 minutes after the end of the consolation semifinals.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state wrestling tournament beginning Thursday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the Ohio State campus.

SUMMARY

Division II District Wrestling at Wilmington

Wilmington

113: Cameron Smart was pinned by Amir Harris (Trotwood-Madison) 4:53; pinned William Bailey (Springfield Northwestern) 4:40.

120: Sam Eastes dec. Dylan Hartranft (Logan Elm) 6-4; was pinned by Alek Martin (Graham) 0:53.

126: Dominic Davidson was pinned by Nick Moore (Graham) 0:18; was dec. by AJ Lewandowski (Oakwood) 8-3. Will not place.

160: Isaac Allen dec. Phil Waters (McClain) 12-1; pinned Sam Bohannon (Monroe) 5:53.

195: Brady Bergefurd was pinned by Gage Braun (Graham) 1:12; was pinned by Timothy Diamond (Unioto) 1:40. Will not place.

285: Conner Barton pinned Sam Lansangan (Carroll) 4:50; pinned Trent Wilson (Valley View) 3:28.

Clinton-Massie

126: Matt Asher pinned Demiri Randle (Trotwood-Madison) 1:53; was pinned by Jordan Hoselton (Zane Trace) 3:50;

145: Bryson Mills was pinned by Kole Deel (Valley View) 3:35; pinned Jaymon Flaugher (Miami Trace) 1:28.

152: Robbie Frederick was dec. by David Frederick (Chaminade-Julienne) 12-4; dec. Dylan Arnold (Miami Trace) 13-5.

160: Ross Lennon was dec. by Caleb Linton (Logan Elm) 10-7; pinned Austin Monroe (Springfield Northwestern) 3:57.

220: Sam Brothers dec. Nathaniel Armstrong (Alter) 8-2; was dec. by Ben Davis (Circleville) 3-1.

Division III District Wrestling at Troy

East Clinton

106: Wyatt Riddle dec. Teagan Hendricks (Greeneview) 15-1; tech falled Gabe Sutton (Wayne Trace) 15-0.

113: Brayden Esposito was pinned by Trevor Huber (Versailles) 5:21; dec. Garrett Kowalak (Miami East) 8-7.

152: John Cline pinned Dylan Burns (Arcanum) 3:43; was dec. by Josh Fink (Coldwater) 15-1.

Blanchester

132: Johnny Schirmer was dec. by Justin Sigler (Coldwater) 3-0; pinned Cole Mergler (Miami East) 0:34.

152: Clayton Schirmer dec. Dillon Walker (Legacy Christian) 9-6; dec. Travis Ferguson (Miami East) 9-5.

170: Ramiro Torres was pinned by Craig Montgomery (Troy Christian) 5:22; was dec. by Chase Martin (Delphos St. John’s) 8-7. Will not place.

182: Steven Latchford was dec. by Justin Wieging (Delphos St. John’s) 4-3; dec. Ernie Bray (Carlisle) 2-1.

195: Christian Stubbs was pinned by Isaac Grilliot (Versailles) 4:00; was pinned by Chase Dyer (Brookville) 1:43. Will not place.

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

