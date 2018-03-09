Kurtz scores four as Ignatius looks for third straight title

COLUMBUS — Two goals in the span of 67 seconds Friday afternoon helped propel St. Ignatius to a 6-1 win over Dublin Jerome in the OHSAA state ice hockey semifinals.

With the win, the Wildcats (29-9-1) advance to the state championship game against St. Francis de Sales 2 p.m. Saturday at Nationwide Arena. St. Ignatius is looking for its third straight championship.

Bain Kurtz tied a state semifinal record with four goals. He ties John Noble, who had four for Finley in the semifinals against Bay Village Bay in 1978.

Kurtz scored the first two for St. Ignatius to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead with 7:49 left in the second period.

Just 67 seconds later, Eric Lile scored for the Wildcats to make it 3-0.

Dublin Jerome would get one right back. Just 24 seconds later, Trent Belli scored to pull the Celts within 3-1.

However, St. Ignatius would get the all-important next goal. It was Kurtz again at 12:41 of the second, completing the hat trick and giving Ignatius a 4-1 lead.

St. Ignatius outshot Jerome 35-16, including 25-5 in the first two periods.

With the elimination of Dublin Jerome, it continues the streak of state champions from either Cuyahoga County or Lucas County. No other county has won a state championship since Bowling Green won its last state title in 1999.

Only one school south of Findlay has won a state championship. Centerville took home the ice hockey title in 1979.

SUMMARY

March 9, 2018

@ Nationwide Arena, Columbus

41st OHSAA State Ice Hockey Championships

Semifinal

St. Ignatius 6, Dublin Jerome 1

SI — 1 – 3 – 2 — 6

DJ — 0 – 1 – 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD: Scoring — 1, St. Ignatius, Bain Kurtz (Joey Trobenter) 9:47. Penalties — Brian Wheeler, Dublin Jerome (Slashing) 4:25. Brian Wheeler, Dublin Jerome (Interference) 7:17. Greg Langermeier, St. Ignatius (Roughing) 10:53. SECOND PERIOD: Scoring — 2, St. Ignatius, Bain Kurtz (unassisted) 7:11. 3, St. Ignatius, Eric Lile (Aedan Conway) 8:18. 4, Dublin Jerome, Trent Belli (JP Weaver, Brian Wheeler) 8:42. 5, St. Ignatius, Bain Kurtz (Joey Trobenter) 12:41. Penalties — Michael Boehm, St. Ignatius (Tripping) 9:39. THIRD PERIOD: 6, St. Ignatius, Alex Bilardo (Unassisted) 10:12. 7, St. Ignatius, Bain Kurtz (Rory Zawadzki, Joey Trobenter) 10:46. Penalties — St. Ignatius, Charlie Erbs (Hooking) 1:37.

Shots on goal: St. Ignatius 12 – 13 – 10 – 35. Dublin Jerome 1 – 4 – 11 – 16. Power plays: St. Ignatius 0 for 2, 3 shots. Dublin Jerome 0 for 3, 3 shots. Goalies: Benny Savarino, St. Ignatius (16 shots, 15 saves). Harrison Graff, Dublin Jerome (35 shots, 29 saves). T: 1:41.

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

