Butts, Stacy both 9th at D3 national indoor meet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A pair of Wilmington College athletes finished ninth Friday at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field National Championship meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Lauren Stacy on the women’s side and Kalvin Butts on the men’s side were ninth in the weight throw in their respective competitions.

This was the first competition on the national stage for both Quakers.

Butts finished five places ahead of his seed with a toss of 18.28 meters (59-11.75).

Stacy had a toss of 16.65 meters (56-7.25). Both athletes were narrowly out of reach of All-America status (NCAA top-eight).

Butts qualified for the meet in the weight throw with a toss of 18.33 meters (60-1.75), good enough for a 14th seed going into the national competition.

Stacy qualified for the meet in the weight throw with a toss of 17.33 meters (56-10.25). This distance seeded her 14th going into national competition.

To be selected to compete in the national championship meet, an individual must be ranked within the top 15 (men) or 17 (women) of their event.

Butts, Stacy and the rest of the Fightin’ Quaker track and field teams open their outdoor season March 23-24 at the Emory Invitational in Atlanta, Ga.