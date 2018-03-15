William Peace hands WC men’s lacrosse 12-5 defeat

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team fell to William Peace University 12-5 Wednesday.

Wilmington led 3-0 early but then surrendered seven straight goals to fall behind 7-3 at halftime.

The Pacers added two more goals early in the third before Wilmington countered with goals by Andrew Miller and Jhordan Lang.

Lang finished with two goals and an assist. Miller had two goals in the contest. Tanner Diment picked up 10 ground balls and went 14-16 on face-offs. In addition to Diment, Michael Acquaviva caused five turnovers on the afternoon.

Wilmington (1-3) will open its home schedule 2 p.m. Saturday against Adrian College at Townsend Field.