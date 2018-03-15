Surprise open house for Summers on April 8

A surprise open house to celebrate Fred Summers’ 80th birthday is set for 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 8 at the First Christian Church, located at the corner of Walnut and Columbus streets in Wilmington.

The family asks that no gifts be taken to the open house.

Also, do not say anything to Fred as he does not know about this celebration. He was inducted into the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.

Summers dedicated 38 years to public education in Clinton County. After graduating from Wilmington High School and Wilmington College, Summers taught and coached a year in Sabina and then spent the next 37 years serving Wilmington City Schools as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and athletic director.