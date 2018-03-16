First pitch nears

Wilmington High School baseball coach Paul Krause (right) throws pre-game batting practice to Brett Bell (5) Thursday afternoon prior to the Hurricane scrimmage with Fayetteville-Perry. Wilmington is scheduled to open its season March 24 with a doubleheader at home against Little Miami. The first pitch for the first game is currently scheduled for 11 a.m.
Rick Kniesel lines the basepaths
Rick Kniesel lines the basepaths
Paul Krause pitches to Brett Bell
Paul Krause pitches to Brett Bell
Rick Kniesel gets the batter’s box ready
Rick Kniesel lines the basepaths
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU