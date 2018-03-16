Posted on by

First pitch nears


Rick Kniesel lines the basepaths

Paul Krause pitches to Brett Bell


Rick Kniesel gets the batter's box ready


Wilmington High School baseball coach Paul Krause (right) throws pre-game batting practice to Brett Bell (5) Thursday afternoon prior to the Hurricane scrimmage with Fayetteville-Perry. Wilmington is scheduled to open its season March 24 with a doubleheader at home against Little Miami. The first pitch for the first game is currently scheduled for 11 a.m.

