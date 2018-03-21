Shell earns OAC Softball Pitcher of the Week honors

AUSTINTOWN – Wilmington College softball freshman Grace Shell has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Softball Pitcher of the Week for games played from March 11-17.

Shell played a big role in the Fightin’ Quakers finishing 6-2 on the spring trip as she won 3-of-4 starts in Florida last week. In total, Shell pitched 26 innings with 19 strikeouts. She allowed 23 hits and five walks.

“Grace [Shell] had an outstanding week on the mound for us,” WC coach Beth Floyd said. “She is an extremely smart pitcher that works very hard. I look forward to what the future holds for her and for our team.”

Shell opened her collegiate career with a complete-game shutout victory over Nazareth College (N.Y.) March 11, allowing three hits over seven innings. After a no-decision against the State University of New York at Brockport (SUNY Brockport) the following day, Shell hurled another complete-game shutout against Edgewood College (Wisc.) March 14. In the victory over the Eagles, she struck out eight and allowed three hits.

On the final day of the Quakers’ spring trip, Shell pitched all eight innings and allowed five earned runs in a 7-6 victory over Crown College (Minn.) March 15.

Wilmington (6-2), which is currently on a four-game winning streak for the first time in five seasons, travels to Mount St. Joseph University Thursday before opening OAC play against Muskingum University Saturday.

WC freshman Grace Shell was the OAC Softball Pitcher of the Week. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_SB_wc_graceshell1.jpg WC freshman Grace Shell was the OAC Softball Pitcher of the Week. Courtesy Photo http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_SB_wc_graceshell2.jpg Courtesy Photo