Lady Falcons soar in 10-2 win over Lady ‘Cane

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – After a slow start, Clinton-Massie steamrolled its way to a 10-2 win over Wilmington Monday in the season opening softball game for both teams.

The SBAAC American Division battle started 0-0 through two innings but the Lady Falcons plated three runs in the third and four more in the fourth to put the game away.

“I wasn’t pleased with our first two innings hitting tonight,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “We were able to put together three hits but not together to score. I figured we would be a little ‘off’ being the first game of the season. I know we are a good hitting team and it would only be a matter of time before we started putting the ball in play.”

Kelsey Carter had four hits – including a triple and homerun – to go along with three runs scored and six runs batted in.

“Kelsey is a four-year varsity starter. She is one of many good better hitters that we have,” said Lauer. “I was happy to see her hit a two-run homerun in the bottom of the sixth and carry us with six RBIs. Our defense played good tonight as well not committing any errors.”

Natalie Lay had three hits for Massie.

Kendra McKenna had a hit and drove in the two WHS runs in the fourth inning. Courtney Smart had two hits.

Taylor Florea went the first four innings on the mound for the Lady Falcons to pick up the win. Lindsey Carter struck out five in the final three innings. Neither CM pitcher walked a batter.

“I thought Taylor and Lindsey both did great jobs pitching tonight,” the CM coach said. “Taylor is coming back from an injury. I was pleased with what I saw from both girls being the first game of the season.”

SUMMARY

March 26 2018

Clinton-Massie 10 Wilmington 2

W 000-200-0…..2-5-3

C 003-412-x…..10-13-0

(2) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 3-0-1-0 Blessing 2-0-0-0 Veidt 3-0-1-0 Smart 3-1-2-0 McKenna 3-0-1-2 Self 2-0-0-0 Flint 3-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 Hardin 1-0-0-0 Osborne 1-0-0-0 South 1-1-0-0. TOTALS 24-2-5-2

(10) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sivett 3-1-0-0 K. Carter 4-3-4-6 L. Carter 4-1-1-1 Amberger 4-0-0-0 Carruthers 4-0-1-1 Clayborn 3-0-2-0 Lay 3-2-3-0 Anderson 2-0-1-1 Miller 2-2-1-0. TOTALS 29-10-13-9

2B: CM-Lay

3B: CM-K. Carter

HR: CM-K. Carter

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Wilmington

Veidt (L, 0-1) 3.2-9-7-7-1-3

Smart 2.1-4-3-3-1-0

Clinton-Massie

Florea (W, 1-0) 4-4-2-2-0-2

L. Carter 3-1-0-0-0-5

