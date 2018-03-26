Bandow hurls Wildcats to 7-2 win over G-Men

GEORGETOWN – Brant Bandow pitched a complete game and Blanchester defeated Georgetown 7-2 Monday in an SBAAC National Division matchup.

The Wildcats are 1-2 overall, 1-0 in the National.

“Brant pitched a gem,” BHS head coach Aaron Lawson said. “He had a great rhythm to himself and was pitching to the bottom of the zone. These are the kinds of quality starts we are looking for out of our starting pitchers.”

Bandow struck out eight in seven innings on the mound.

Bandow had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Chris Farrow had two RBI and a single. Brody Rice had a hit and drove in a run. Dustin Howard had two hits and Jack Davidson walked twice.

“We really struggled getting runs in with guys on third and less than two outs,” Lawson lamented. “We need to do a better job making productive outs in those situations.”

