BHS tennis blanks G-Men in opener 5-0

GEORGETOWN – The Blanchester tennis team opened its season Monday with a 5-0 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play.

Blanchester is 1-0 on the year.

Coach Scott Shepard said he was happy for his first-year players to pick up their first win of the season.

Jacob Miller of BHS had a hard-fought victory over Koby Hyde at first singles, 6-3, 7-6.

SUMMARY

March 26 2018

@Georgetown

Blanchester 5 Georgetown 0

Singles

—Jacob Miller defeated Koby Hyde 6-3, 7-6

—Hunter Miller defeated Michelle Pau 6-0, 6-1

—Brian Miller won by forfeit

Doubles

—Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman defeated Hanna Latham, Zachary Coler 6-0 6-0

—Cody McCollister, Ian Heeg defeated Lizzy Powell, Shelby Nichols 6-1, 6-1

