BHS tennis blanks G-Men in opener 5-0

GEORGETOWN – The Blanchester tennis team opened its season Monday with a 5-0 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division play.
Blanchester is 1-0 on the year.
Coach Scott Shepard said he was happy for his first-year players to pick up their first win of the season.
Jacob Miller of BHS had a hard-fought victory over Koby Hyde at first singles, 6-3, 7-6.
SUMMARY
March 26 2018
@Georgetown
Blanchester 5 Georgetown 0
Singles
—Jacob Miller defeated Koby Hyde 6-3, 7-6
—Hunter Miller defeated Michelle Pau 6-0, 6-1
—Brian Miller won by forfeit
Doubles
—Jordan Stroud, Tanner Kellerman defeated Hanna Latham, Zachary Coler 6-0 6-0
—Cody McCollister, Ian Heeg defeated Lizzy Powell, Shelby Nichols 6-1, 6-1
