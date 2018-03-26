WC’s Burnam earns OAC track, field honor

Wilmington College men’s track & field senior Pierce Burnam has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Emory Invitational this past weekend.

Burnam won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 54.19, beating the entire field by nearly a full second. He also took fourth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.67.

Though a field event, the New Richmond native also placed eighth in the triple jump with an effort of 12.65 meters.

The Fightin’ Quakers return to action at the Wittenberg Invitational hosted by Wittenberg University this weekend.