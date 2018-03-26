WC baseball rally falls short 14-10

SPRINGFIELD – The Wilmington College baseball team put together a furious ninth-inning rally, but Wittenberg University held on for a 14-10 win over the Fightin’ Quakers in non-conference action Monday.

The Quakers trailed 14-4 after eight innings, but Wilmington’s offense surged in the ninth inning. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Kasey Bottorff who launched his first home run in a Wilmington uniform – a grand slam to left field – pulling the Quakers within 14-8. The next five Wilmington batters reached base including Nick Silvis, who had an RBI-single to score Gage Bley.

Jake Hyatt hit a sacrifice fly to left field. Luke Kleindl walked to load the bases and get the tying run to the plate, but a pop out gave Wittenberg the victory.

Wilmington’s first three pitchers – Lance Fleischman, Alec Robinette and Bryant McCarty – all gave up four earned runs. Tyler Barner and David Poynter were the bright spots for the Quakers’ pitching staff as both pitched scoreless innings.

Wittenberg held a 19-14 edge in hits including an 8-2 advantage in extra base hits. Individually, Bottorff finished 3-for-5 with six RBIs while Joe Legin turned in a 4-for-6 performance.

The Quakers (8-12) host Thomas More College 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

