Smith hit lifts EC over Trace in 9 innings

LEES CREEK – Makayla Smith’s double in the bottom of the ninth lifted East Clinton to a 6-5 win over Miami Trace in the softball opener Monday at the EC diamond.

The Lady Astros (1-0) trailed 5-4 going to the ninth. Kayla Hall opened the inning with a walk. She moved to second on a Marah Dunn sacrifice. Miranda Beener reached on an error with Hall scoring to make it 5-5.

Smith followed with a double that brought Beener around with the game-winning run in the battle of former South Central Ohio League rivals.

Smith finished with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI.

Mackenzie Campbell had three hits at the plate as well but fashioned a seven-hit complete game effort on the mound. She struck out six and walked just one in nine innings.

SUMMARY

March 26 2018

East Clinton 6 Miami Trace 5, 9 innings

MT 020-010-011…..5

EC 100-010-112…..6

(5) MIAMI TRACE (ab-r-h-rbi) Hauck 3-0-0-0 T. Landrum 4-0-0-0 Camp 4-1-2-1 Wolfe 4-1-1-0 Rossiter 4-2-2-1 Ison 3-1-1-0 Gilpen 4-0-0-0 Mossbarger 4-0-0-0 S. Landrum 3-0-1-1. TOTALS 33-5-7-3

(6) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-r-rbi) Boeckmann 5-1-2-0 Smith 5-2-3-2 Campbell 5-1-3-1 Cooper 4-0-2-0 Boggs 4-0-0-0 Durbin 5-0-2-0 Hall 4-1-1- Dunn 4-0-0-0 Beener 5-1-0-0. TOTALS 41-6-13-1

2B: EC-Smith; MT-Rossiter

3B: EC-Boeckmann

HR: MT-Camp

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Campbell (W, 1-0) 9-7-5-NA-1-6

