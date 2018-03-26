Massie tops Wilmington in baseball opener 4-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to defeat Wilmington 4-1 Monday in an SBAAC American Division baseball game at Paul Schwamberger Field.

“We had zero scrimmages; this was our first time out,” CM coach Brian Camp said.”So I wasn’t sure what to expect.”

What Camp got was solid pitching, strong defense and timely hitting.

“Our pitching was good and I was impressed with our defense,” said Camp. “This is an encouraging sign.

“We had some big hits at the right time. Hopefully this is a good game to build off of. I was just glad to get the games started.”

Weston Trampler pitched the first five innings for the Falcons and registered the victory. He struck out five, walked one, gave up two hits and one earned run.

Max Murray pitched the final two innings with three strikeouts.

Jake Richardson had a hit, a run and an RBI for Massie at the plate and recording a sterling defensive gem in the seventh inning, Camp said. Corey May drove in a run in the fourth for Massie.

Wilmington struggled on defense, committing five errors in the field.

“Camp Camp always does a fantastic job of getting the most out of each of his players and each at-bat,” said WHS coach Dustin James. “Tonight they bunted often and we made mistakes.

“We also made mental mistakes on the base paths. We struck out nine times during the game, six times we went down looking. We have to do a better job of finishing our individual battles at the plate. We will learn from this game and make adjustments moving forward, both offensively and defensively. The kids never gave up and were a few plays away from changing the outcome of the game.”

At the plate for the Hurricane, senior Kyler Reed led the way, going 2-for-3 with a double. Juniors Alex Meyer, Jake Vaughan, Nate Lakes and Ben McAllister recorded hits as well.

Stephen Krause started on the mound for the Hurricane, hurling three innings and allowing one earned run. He surrendered two hits and two walks while striking out five.

Vaughan came on in the fourth and pitched the final three innings, giving up two hits and two walks. None of the three runs he allowed were earned, James said.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_BB_cm2wilpickoffME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_BB_cm30hitWilME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_BB_wil12pitch2CmME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_BB_wil14hitCmME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_BB_wilhuddleME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_BB_wilkrause_cm30ME.jpg