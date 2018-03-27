Aerial’s trio earns Bronze medal at Vegas Acro Cup

Megan Conover, Kealey James and Sammi Shepherd earned bronze medals for Aerial’s Athletics at the second annual Vegas Acro Cup international competition Feb. 22-25 in Las Vegas.

James of Blanchester, Conover of Hillsboro and Shepherd of Leesburg were among 800 athletes competing in the event. They finished third in the Level 10 division.

The nine members of the Aerial’s Athletics squad were the only competitors from Ohio, according to Angie Layne of Aerial’s Athletics.

The Junior Elite team of Kiley Allen of Blanchester, Jayme Maynard of Hillsboro and Grace Vance of Wilmington finished fourth and the Level 9 trio of Meri Grace Carson of Washington Court House, Shayla Earley of Wilmington and Makenna Tolliver of Wilmington were 12th overall.

This was the first international competition for Aerial’s athletes, Layne said. There were athletes from eight countries at the event, said Layne.

Jayme Maynard, Grace Vance, Kiley Allen
Meri Grace Carson, Makenna Tolliver, Shayla Earley
Sammi Shepherd, Kealey James, Megan Conover