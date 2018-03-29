WHS tennis goes indoors for 5-0 win over Broncos

CINCINNATI – With solid play on all five courts, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Western Brown 5-0 Thursday in the season and SBAAC American Division opener at the Harper’s Point Tennis Club.

The match was moved indoors because of the inclement weather.

“It was great to finally get the first tennis match of the season played,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “We came out strong on all five courts. The match was closer than the final score indicated, as we had to bounce back after losing the second set at both first singles and second doubles.”

Rhoads moved up to first singles this season and posted a 6-2, 3-6, 10-7.

“Brayden has earned the top sport on the team this year and handled the pressure of first singles very well,” Reed said. “I was impressed with how composed he was in the third set. If he had any nerves at all, he didn’t show it.”

Jack Romer and Caleb Reed at second doubles recorded a 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 10-5 win.’

The first doubles team of Drew Moyer and Mason McIntosh were easy 6-2, 6-1 winners.

“Western Brown has been dominant at first doubles the last couple of seasons but Drew and Mason took over their match from the start. It was truly a team effort and a great way to start off SBAAC play,” said Reed.

Western Brown is 1-1 on the year, both matches being against American Division rivals.

SUMMARY

March 29 2018

@Harper’s Point Tennis Club

Wilmington 5 Western Brown 0

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads def C Roades 6-2, 3-6, 10-7

• Jonathan Fender def N Hiler 6-2, 6-2

• Avery Bradshaw def S Hull 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

• Drew Moyer, Mason McIntosh def C Eyre, W O’Hara 6-2, 6-1

• Jack Romer, Caleb Reed def Finn, Ryan 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 10-5

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Huffy_Hurricane-1.jpg