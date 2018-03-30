Ostermeier leads Ladycats to 3rd at West Clermont Inv.

CINCINNATI – Led by Regan Ostermeier, the Blanchester High School girls track and field team finished third in the West Clermont Invitational Thursday night.

Ostermeier won the shot put (37-7) and the discus (113-9).

The Ladycats were third overall, finishing behind Western Brown and West Clermont.

For the BHS boys, a trio of athletes claimed first-place finishes. As a team, the Wildcats were sixth behind Goshen, Winton Woods, Bethel-Tate, West Clermont and Western Brown.

Tanner Creager won the 800-meter run in 2:11.43. Matt Grogg was first in the discus with a toss of 124-3 and Derick Bowman cleared 5-6 to win the high jump. Bowman also was third in both hurdle events.

SUMMARY

March 29 2018

West Clermont Invitational

@West Clermont High School

GIRLS RESULTS

Team scores: Western Brown 165 West Clermont 109 Blanchester 89 Goshen 80 Winton Woods 69 Western Hills 37 Cincinnati College Prep Academy 33 Bethel-Tate 19

DISCUS: 1-Regan Ostermeier 113-9; 6-Saliya Geary 67-0

POLE VAULT: Not Contested

SHOT PUT: 1-Regan Ostermeier 37-7; 9-Lily Brown 23-5

4X800 RELAY: 2-Blanchester (Alexis Davis, Savannah Rhodes, Ashley Baker, Olivia Gundler) 11:55.3

100 HURDLES: 4-Becca Kratzer 20.16; 6-Shilynn Massey 20.74

100 DASH: 14-Rose Demerle 16.61

4X200 RELAY: 2-Blanchester (Mandy Gerlach, Cottle, Alexis Davis, Becca Kratzer) 2:00.09

1600 RUN: 2-Savannah Rhodes 6:26.7

4X100 RELAY: 4-Blanchester (Mandy Gerlach, Cottle, Shilynn Massey, Becca Kratzer) 56.51

300 HURDLES: 3-Becca Kratzer 54.68

800 RUN: 2-Olivia Gundler 2:40.5; 8-Ashley Baker 3:43.69

3200 RUN: 2-Savannah Rhodes 14:15.41

4X400 RELAY: 3-Blanchester (Alexis Davis, Asia Baldwin, Mandy Gerlach, Olivia Gundler) 4:43.78

BOYS RESULTS

Team scores: Goshen 117 Winton Woods 108 Bethel-Tate 92 West Clermont 89 Western Brown 87 Blanchester 84 West Hills 16 Cincinnati College Prep Academy 6

HIGH JUMP: 1-Derick Bowman 5-6; 8-Chance Dalton 5-2

DISCUS: 1-Matt Grogg 124-3; 4-Reighdyn Bare 103-11

LONG JUMP: 7-Spencer Dissel 16-1.5; 8-Blake Richard 15-11.75

POLE VAULT: Not Contested

SHOT PUT: 7-Matt Grogg 39-3; 8-Reighdyn Bare 38-6

110 HURDLES: 3-Derick Bowman 17.74

100 DASH: 10-Dalton Fisher 12.64; 12-Brady Phillips 12.99

4X200 RELAY: 4-Blanchester (Spencer Dissel, Noah Armocida, Dalton Fisher, Lucas Thacker) 1:37

1600 RUN: 8-Matt Holland 5:38.55

400 DASH: 9-Jasper Damewood 1:01.18; 11-Carter Abbit 1:03.58

300 HURDLES: 3-Derick Bowman 45.05

800 RUN: 1-Tanner Creager 2:11.43; 2-Ricky Davis 2:13.31

3200 RUN: 3-Matt O’Neill 12:59.78; 4-Matt Holland 13:11.66

4X400 RELAY: 4-Blanchester (Tanner Creager, Derick Bowman, Jasper Damewood, Ricky Davis) 3:52.06