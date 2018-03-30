On The Mark: SHCC, Wiget, Faris, a little spice

Here are few tidbits that might interest some of you.

SHCC

Snow Hill Country Club was the 2017 No. 3 golf course in the state of Ohio, according to Golf Advisor.

Golf courses needed to receive at least one review from an active and trusted member in the calendar year to be considered eligible for the state lists. To view more details on how we compile our best-of lists, go to the Golf Advisor website.

A total of 3,370 reviews covered 297 golf courses in 2017.

Nick Wiget

Nick Wiget, a Wilmington High School graduate, has a full plate of sports activities in front of him. He is currently working at the NCAA Division I Women’s Final Four at Ohio State.

He also is the public address announcer for the FC Cincinnati soccer team, one of the PA announcers at the University of Cincinnati, DJ and game day operations for the Columbus Blue Jackets, game day DJ for the Reds and the announcer for the Flying Pig marathon.

Calvin Faris

Calvin Faris, son of WHS grad Jon Faris and grandson of Ruth Faris and the late Jim Faris, a member of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame, was featured in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch recently. Faris is a junior at Lindbergh High School and is the No. 1 player on the tennis team.

Faris and his teammate Ben Murray were the fifth place doubles team in the individual portion of last season’s Missouri state tennis tournament. Faris was a second-team All-Metro St. Louis selection last year, according to the article in the Post-Dispatch.

The article also stated the Lindbergh team was state runnerup to Rock Bridge in Class 2, the only team to defeat Faris and Co. in a dual match and that came in the championship match.

Secretariat

I still get chills watching video of Secretariat race. The best competitor ever. I watched a couple videos on Twitter Friday, which was the great horse’s birthday 48 years ago. His Belmont Stakes romp is still the greatest feat in sports history in my book.

Non-sports but with a little spice

Was fortunate enough to obtain a couple of hot sauces that you might look in to as you prepare for the Final Four, the beginning of the baseball season or just to put in the back of your mind come summer picnics or tailgating.

Ghost Scream Hot Sauce and Chili Garlic Jam were exceptional for those who like a little heat. And that shouldn’t come as a surprise given the fact the Ghost Scream was the Grand World Champion at the 2016 NYC Hot Sauce Expo.

Now, to be fair, I am – make that was – not a big sweet heat person. But the Chili Garlic Jam was outstanding. I tried it on English muffins (OK but not great), with cheddar cheese (outstanding) and then mixed with cream cheese as a dip (wonderful).

The thing about the jam was it had different flavors come to the front of your mouth depending on what you tried it with. The sweet jumped out with the cheddar. The smoke and spice was dominant with the cream cheese. Either way, it was top shelf stuff.

The second brand new item I tried was Moore’s marinades and sauces.

I had the Original Buffalo flavored sauce and it was, without a doubt, the best Buffalo flavored sauce I have tried. That’s a long list, too. Bold flavor, good spice but not too much. Just the kind of heat most people can handle.

Not certain you can get either in our area, though Jungle Jim’s would be my first stop. Online, though, you shouldn’t have any trouble getting these if you want to spice up your next sports tailgating or game night.

