Lady Falcons sweep two in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – The Clinton-Massie softball team swept a pair of games on its spring trip to Pigeon Forge.

The Lady Falcons defeated Lafayette, Ky. 5-1 in the first game then blanked West Jessamine, Ky. in the second game.

The Lady Falcons improved to 3-0 on the season.

“It’s been a week since we have seen the outside,” said CM coach Andy Lauer. “It showed a little in this game. We played very well defensively, committing no errors and Taylor (Florea) pitched a good game going the distance. This was a good Lafayette team. Their pitcher did a good job hitting her spots.

“Our hitting struggled a little during this game. We executed some really nice bunts for base hits that changed the tempo of this game.”

In the second game, Massie prevailed behind the pitching of Lindsey Carter.

“Another great defensive game by the Lady Falcons,” said Lauer. “We knew when we planned this trip that we were going to be facing some really good teams down here. Our second game of the day saw us facing some good pitching again. The West Jessamine pitcher did a great job with her pitch location and we struggled.

“Lindsey Carter pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters. She did not give up her first hit until the sixth inning. She gave one hit each in the sixth and seventh innings.”

The Lady Falcons have two games again Wednesday, against Our Lady of Mercy, N.Y. and against Vancleave, Miss.

“Vancleave will be a great test for us,” Lauer said. “They are currently 14-2 on the season so they have a a huge advantage when it comes to game situations. This is a top quality team and we cannot wait to face them tomorrow.”

SUMMARY

April 2 2018

@Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Game 1

Clinton-Massie 5 Lafayette Ky. 1

C 202-000-1…..5

L 010-000-0…..1

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sivert 4-0-1-0 K. Carter 2-2-2-0 L. Carter 4-2-3-1 Lay 3-0-0-1 Clayborn 3-0-0-1 Carruthers 3-0-1-2 Amberger 3-0-0-0 Miller 3-0-0-0 Anderson 3-0-0-0 Doan 1-0-0-0.

2B: CM-Carruthers

3B: CM-K. Carter

SAC: CM-Lay

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Clinton-Massie

Florea (W, 2-0) 7-4-1-1-2-4

——-

Game 2

Clinton-Massie 6 West Jessamine 0

CM 020-011-2…..6

WJ 000-000-0…..0

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sivert 4-0-0-0 K. Carter 4-1-2-1 L. Carter 4-1-1-2 Lay 4-1-1-0 Clayborn 3-1-2-0 Carruthers 3-1-2-0 Amberger 2-0-0-1 Miller 3-0-1-2 Anderson 2-1-1-0 Fisher 1-0-0-0.

2B: Carruthers

3B: K. Carter, Miller

HR: L. Carter

SAC: Amberger

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Clinton-Massie

L. Carter (W, 1-0) 7-2-0-0-0-10