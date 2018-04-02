Wilmington nets 4-1 win over Lebanon in state team tennis tournament

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School tennis team opened play in the state team tennis tournament with a 4-1 win over Lebanon on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane is 2-0 on the year. Lebanon is 0-1.

Mason McIntosh won a second set tiebreaker to claim a win at third singles 6-2, 7-6 (8-6).

“Lebanon has a tough singles lineup,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “We knew it would be close. Mason came from behind in the second set to close out the match in a tiebreaker. We will see Lebanon again in our invitational April 21.”

Wilmington will face Fairmont in the second round of the tournament, coach Steve Reed said. The date has not yet been set for the next round.

SUMMARY

April 2 2018

Wilmington 4 Lebanon 1

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads was defeated by Evan Pashman 3-6, 2-6

• Jonathan Fender defeated Joshia Frarel 6-2, 6-4

• Mason McIntosh defeated Joel Robison 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

Doubles

• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry defeated Henry Mascall, Noah Bowman 6-1, 6-1

• Jack Romer, Avery Bradshaw defeated Will Brunk, Micah Watson 6-0, 6-1

