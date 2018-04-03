John Carroll sweeps WC softball in OAC DH

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS – The fifth innings proved to be the scoring inning for John Carroll University as the Blue Streaks scored multiple runs in both games in the frame to defeat the Wilmington College softball team 4-0 and 8-3 in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action Monday.

Grace Shell dipped to 3-3 with the loss despite striking out eight batters and allowing four earned runs in six innings.

Four Quakers – Savannah Hooper, Allison Pierce, Alecia Kemp and Mariyah Burkhardt – all had one hit each for in game one.

In the second game, Kemp finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs in game two while Savannah Hooper went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Pierce also went 2-for-4.

The Quakers (7-7, 0-4 OAC) are scheduled to host Ohio Northern University Wednesday.