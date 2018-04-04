SATH Celebrity Golf Classic April 30 at Snow Hill

S.A.T.H., Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped, will be hosting the 26th annual Celebrity Golf Classic April 30 at Snow Hill Country Club.

Over the past 25 years SATH has raised more than $250,000 from this annual benefit. John and Andrea Holt of The Hillsboro Ponderosa Steakhouse are sponsors of this year’s event.

The tournament will consist of 30 foursomes and one celebrity on each team. The cost is $200 per player or $800 per team. Individual and team sponsors are welcome. The first 30 teams or 120 players to submit the entry fee to S.A.T.H. will play in the tournament.

Each team will draw for their celebrity player at 9 a.m. the morning of the tournament. Hole sponsors are $100 each and the sponsor is given the sign autographed by each celebrity after the event.

Prizes will be given for the top three teams. A Hole in One car is sponsored by Bush Auto Place.

Lunch will be served and Pepsi will be providing drinks for the day.

The Sports Memorabilia Auction and Autograph Session will take place in the afternoon after the tournament. The public is welcome to attend the event.

The shotgun start for the tournament is set for 10 a.m. Interested parties may contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 or (937) 364-6144 after 5 p.m.

