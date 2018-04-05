Posted on by

Shell pitches WC softball to split with ONU


Kaylee Barber hitting | Photo by Mark Huber

Kaylee Barber hitting | Photo by Mark Huber


Mariyah Burkhardt hitting | Photo by Mark Huber


Jillia Cook hitting | Photo by Mark Huber


Micalah Hensley hitting | Photo by Mark Huber


Alecia Kemp hitting | Photo by Mark Huber


Allison Pierce hitting | Photo by Mark Huber


Savannah Hooper hitting | Photo by Mark Huber


Sawyer Hooper catching | Photo by Mark Huber


Grace Shell pitching, Sawyer Hooper catching | Photo by Mark Huber


Grace Shell pitching, Sawyer Hooper catching | Photo by Mark Huber


WILMINGTON – Grace Shell handcuffed Ohio Northern University Thursday to help Wilmington College softball earn a split in Ohio Athletic Conference action at the WC softball complex.

Behind Shell, Wilmington won the first game 4-2 then lost the second game 7-2.

With the split, the Fightin’ Quakers are 8-8 overall and 1-5 in the OAC. Ohio Northern is 18-4 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

In the first game, Shell spun a five-hitter as WC made an early lead stand in a win over ONU.

Shell struck out five and gave up two earned runs in the victory.

At the plate, seven Fightin’ Quakers had one hit each. Micalah Hensley scored twice, including a run in the first when WC took a 3-0 lead.

Jillia Cook and Mariyah Burkhardt drove in two runs each for Wilmington.

Savannah Hooper and Sawyer Hooper both had hits for WC.

In the nightcap, Beth Persicano was tagged with the pitching loss.

Alecia Kemp and Kaylee Barber had two hits each for WC. Burkhardt and Pierce drove in the only WC runs. Savannah Hooper also had a hit.

