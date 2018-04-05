John Carroll takes two from Wilmington baseball

WILMINGTON – John Carroll University swept a pair of Ohio Athletic Conference baseball games Thursday with Wilmington College at Delaney-Tewksbury Field on the WC campus.

The Quakers lost the opener 18-4 then dropped the second game 8-4.

Wilmington, losers of seven straight, is now 8-14 overall and 0-4 in the OAC. John Carroll improves to 11-8 overall and 2-2 in the conference.

In the first game, John Carroll banged out 17 hits, including four and five RBI by Aaron Zawadski, in a runaway win.

Nick Silvis had three hits and knocked in a run for WC. Lukie Kleindl homered in the fifth, collected two hits and drove in two runs.

In the nightcap, Jake Hyatt and Kasey Bottorff had two hits each for the Quakers but JCU hammered 14 en route to the easy win.

Jared Ferenchak took the pitching loss.

