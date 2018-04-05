Mitchell pitches Astros to 6-3 win over ‘Burg

WILLIAMSBURG – East Clinton rallied from a 3-2 deficit Thursday and opened SBAAC National Division play with a 6-3 win over Williamsburg on the WHS diamond.

The Astros plated three runs in the fourth inning, one on a single by Austin Arellano and another on a single by Matthew Hall. Gavin Curtis brought home the final run of the inning on a fielder’s choice.

“We hit the ball very well,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We went to the plate with an aggressive mentality and came out with 10 hits.”

Matt Mitchell struck out nine to get the win on the mound for the Astros.

“Glad to see this type of pitching out of a sophomore leader,” said Carey.

Arellano and Justin Smith had three hits each.

SUMMARY

April 5 2018

@Williamsburg HS

East Clinton 6 Williamsburg 3

EC 200-310-0…..6-10-0

WI 012-000-0…..3-4-5

(6) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-1-1-0 Michael 4-2-1-1 Smith 3-1-3-0 Arelano 4-1-3-2 M. Mitchell 2-1-0-0 Vadness 4-0-1-0 Hall 3-0-1-2 Curtis 3-0-0-0 Burkitt 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 30-6-10-5

2B: Michael, Smith

SB: Z. Mitchell, Arellano

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

M. Mitchell (W) 7-4-3-3-5-9

