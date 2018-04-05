New Richmond blanks Blanchester 5-0

NEW RICHMOND – The Blanchester tennis team was defeated by the New Richmond 5-0 Thursday in a non-league match on the NR courts.

The loss puts Blanchester 1-1 on the season.

SUMMARY

April 5 2018

@New Richmond HS

New Richmond 5 Blanchester 0

Singles

• Hunter Miller was def by Luke Jaehneh 1-6, 2-6

• Clayton Schirmer was def by Chris Dixon 0-6, 3-6

• Will Rannells was def by Matt Ellert 2-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Tanner Kellerman, Jordan Stroud were def by Joe George, Jon Lang 3-6, 1-6

• Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister were def by Cael Matthews, Max Walls 2-6, 1-6