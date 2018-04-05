Defending champs edge Hurricane in SBAAC tennis

NEW RICHMOND – Wilmington ran into a buzz-saw Thursday in the form of the 2017 SBAAC American Division tennis champion New Richmond Lions.

The Hurricane dropped a 3-2 decision to the unbeaten Lions.

Wilmington is 2-1 overall, 1-1 in the division. New Richmond is 5-0 overall, 3-0 in league play.

“New Richmond was league champs last year and they showed us why,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “The first doubles match was epic and ended up being the deciding match. It was like watching a heavyweight fight going the distance. We will be ready for them when they come to Wilmington.”

Drew Moyer and Brady Henry battled at first doubles in a lengthy match before falling 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7).

Avery Bradshaw at third singles and the doubles pairing of Jack Romer and Caleb Reed were winners for WHS.

“Jack showed great leadership and Bradshaw and Reed did a fantastic job of keeping their nerves down and getting the wins,” said Reed.

SUMMARY

April 5 2018

@New Richmond HS

New Richmond 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads was def by J Bird 0-6, 0-6

• Jonathan Fender was def by C Coulter 3-6, 4-6

• Avery Bradshaw defeated L Jeahnen 7-5, 6-4

Doubles

• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry were def by Heflin, White 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7)

• Jack Romer, Caleb Reed defeated George, Lang 7-5, 6-2