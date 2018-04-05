Dotson, Wedding have strong meets for Astros

LEES CREEK – Fairfield claimed a pair of wins Thursday in track and field action at East Clinton High School.

The Lions won both the boys and girls meets with Lynchburg-Clay second in both and East Clinton third in both.

For the East Clinton boys, Patrick Dotson won the 100-meter dash in 11.5 seconds and the high jump by clearing 5-4. Todd Wedding won the 200-meter dash in 26.5 seconds.

The 4×100-meter relay team of Wedding, Dotson, Austin Rolfe and Kaleb Kingery ran 49.7 and edged runnerup Fairfield by less than half a second.

Wedding also was third in the 300-meter hurdles (50.0) and fourth in the 100 (13.0) while Dotson was runnerup in the shot put (33-6.5).

Other scorers for the Astros were Kingery third in the 400-meter dash (62.0) and Clayton Harrington fourth in the 400-meter dash (64.0), Brendan Walters third in the 110-meter high hurdles (23.7), Devon Slone third in the shot put (28-4.5) and third in the discus (83-7), Owen Dalton fourth in the discus (74-0) and Andy Gilliland fourth in the discus (74-0).

For the East Clinton girls, Emma Malone claimed the lone victory by winning the long jump with a leap of 13-10.5. Malone also was third in the 100-meter dash (14.9 seconds).

Other scorers were Reese Morgan fourth in the 200-meter dash (33.2) and Rhylee Luttrell fourth in the shot put (26-9) and second in the discus (81-7).

