Ladycats get 23 walks, win opener 20-4

GEORGETOWN – Blanchester took advantage of 23 Georgetown walks and opened its season Thursday with a 20-4 win in five innings over the Lady G-Men.

The SBAAC National Division win puts BHS at 1-0, 1-0. Blanchester’s first nine games of the season have been either cancelled or postponed because of weather.

“It was nice to finally get outside; it’s also nice to start the season off with a win against a league opponent,” said BHS coach Jamey Grogg.

Noelani Tangonen drove in six runs on the strength of a bases loaded triple and five bases on balls.

“I was pleased with our patience and discipline at the plate,” Grogg said. “We were aggressive but did not chase pitches out of the strike zone.”

Maddie Curless notched the win with five solid innings on the mound. The defense behind her played error-free ball.

SUMMARY

April 5 2018

@Georgetown High School

Blanchester 20 Georgetown 4

B 175-43…..20-8-0

G 101-20…..4-7-1

(20) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Tangonan 1-2-1-6 Patton 1-0-0-3 Abney 4-2-2-3 Dalton 2-2-0-1 Curless 2-1-1-1 Mann 2-3-1-1 Rose 4-1-1-1 Oberle 1-3-0-2 Shank 2-2-1-2 Henry 1-1-1-1 Lindsey 1-0-0-0 Phillips 1-3-0-0.

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Curless (W, 1-0) 5-7-4-2-3

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-1.jpg