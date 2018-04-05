Tigers claw Astros in tennis opener 4-1

LEES CREEK – East Clinton opened its tennis season Thursday with a 4-1 loss to Bethel-Tate in SBAAC National Division play on the EC courts.

The lone win for the Astros came at second doubles where Aiden Henson and Josh Cline teamed for a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

SUMMARY

April 5 2018

@East Clinton High School

Bethel-Tate 4 East Clinton 1

Singles

• Jake Howard was def by Cody Kisner 3-6, 4-6

• Alex Pence was def by Cooper Reinert 2-6, 3-6

• Jake Olds was def by Ethan Erwin 4-6, 2-6

Doubles

• John Cline, Hayden Pirman were def by Graham Wick, Isdig Weekly 6-7, 5-7

• Josh Cline, Aiden Henson defeated Ian Love, Jacob Napier 7-5, 6-4

