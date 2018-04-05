Lady Hurricane blanked by Broncos 2-0

MT. ORAB – Wilmington struck out 16 times and gave up two unearned runs Thursday in a 2-0 loss to Western Brown in SBAAC American Division softball action.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Wilmington but field conditions forced the game to be moved to Western Brown.

The Lady Hurricane is 0-2 overall, 0-1 in the SBAAC American.

Western Brown is 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The Lady Broncos have yet to allow a run while scoring 35 in four games.

Harlie Bickett had the only WHS hit.

“The bats didn’t make the trip to Mt. Orab,” WHS coach Glen Blessing said. “Olivia (Veidt) pitched a great game and Courtney (Smart) caught a great game. We just couldn’t make the adjustments we needed to make at the plate to give our battery any run support.”

SUMMARY

April 5 2018

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 2 Wilmington 0

WB 000-200-0…..2-3-0

WI 000-000-0…..0-1-4

(0) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 3-0-1-0 Blessing 3-0-0-0 Veidt 3-0-0-0 Smart 3-0-0-0 Self 2-0-0-0 Flint 2-0-0-0 Brown 2-0-0-0 South 2-0-0-0 Osborne 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-0-1-0

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Veidt (L) 7-3-2-0-1-3