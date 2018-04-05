Hurricane storms Broncos in SBAAC baseball 13-7

The Wilmington High School baseball team defeated Western Brown 13-7 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS diamond.

Stephen Krause and Ben McAllister led the way on offense. collecting two hits each. McAllister also had a walk while Krause was hit by a pitch. Krause belted a two-run homer in the sixth to extend Wilmington’s lead to 11-7.

Alex Meyer reached base three times with a hit and two bases on balls. Kyler Reed walked twice and had a bases loaded triple.

Jordan Tackett had a hit and walked four times. Jake Vaughan had a hit and drove in a teammate with a sacrifice fly. Jason Wilson had a hit and a walk and Zack Eden walked and was hit by a pitch. Nate Lakes also had a hit.

“Tonight we did a good job of putting the ball in play,” WHS coach Dustin James said. “The down side is we left too many guys stranded early in the game. We left bases loaded twice and two guys on in our other four innings.”

In all WHS had 12 hits and 14 left on bases.

On the mound, Vaughan started the went four innings, striking out three. He gave up three earned runs. McAllister pitched three innings with one strikeout. He did not allow an earned run.

“I thought Vaughan and McAllister did a great job on the mound,” James said. “They kept their pitch counts down and threw strikes. We need to continue to improve our fielding. The biggest takeaway is hitting in clutch situations. This hurt us against Clinton-Massie and will definitely be something we have to do in order to win against New Richmond (Friday).”

