Golden crushes Lady Astros upset bid in bottom of 7th

WILLIAMSBURG – Faith Golden crunched a two-run homerun in the bottom of the seventh Thursday to lift Williamsburg to a 4-2 win over East Clinton in SBAAC National Division softball action.

The win gives the defending Div. IV state champions a 4-0 overall record and 3-0 in the National Division.

The hard-luck Lady Astros are 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

East Clinton led 2-0 with Taylor Boeckmann scoring both runs on RBIs by Makayla Smith and Mackenzie Campbell.

Campbell pitched well throughout the game but took the pitching loss.

Carly Wagers struck out 13 for Williamsburg.

SUMMARY

April 5 2018

Williamsburg 4 East Clinton 2

E 101-000-0…..2-5-2

W 002-000-2…..4-7-0

(2) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-2-2-0 Smith 2-0-1-1 Campbell 2-0-1-1 Cooper 3-0-0-0 Boggs 2-0-0-0 Durbin 3-0-0-0 Hall 2-0-0-0 Beener 3-0-0-0 Stoops 2-0-1-1 Dunn 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 23-2-5-2

(4) WILLIAMSBURG (ab-r-h-rbi) Fisher 3-2-2-0 Golden 4-2-1-2 Wagers 2-0-1-1 Ogden 2-0-0-1 Bailey 3-0-0-0 Jeffers 3-0-2-0 Paige 3-0-0-0 Rohne 3-0-1-0 Specs 3-0-0-0 Engle 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 26-4-7-4

2B: W-Wagers

3B: EC-Boeckmann 2

HR: W-Golden

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

East Clinton

Campbell (L) 6.1-7-4-4-3-3

Williamsburg

Wagers (W) 7-5-2-2-2-13