Falcons edge Hurricane in boys track, field

EBER – Clinton-Massie edged Wilmington 65-61 Tuesday in a boys track and field meet at Miami Trace High School.

The Panthers were third with 49 points.

According to results from Miami Trace, county event winners were:

• For Clinton-Massie: Tanner and Tate Olberding 5-6 in the high jump; Luke Richardson 21-3 in the long jump and 11.5 in the 100-meter dash; Nathan Gibbs in the pole vault 10-0; Bryson Mills in the pole vault, 110-meter hurdles 16.7 and 300-meter hurdles 43.6; Jacob Whitaker 4:55 in the 1,600-meter run

• For Wilmington: the 4×800-meter relay team 8:53; the 4×200-meter relay team 1:37.9; Ryland Bowman in the 400-meter dash 56.0 and 200-meter dash 23.9; and the 4×400-meter relay team.

SUMMARY

March 27 2018

@Miami Trace High School

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 65 Wilmington 61 Miami Trace 49

HIGH JUMP: Olberding CM 5-6 Olberding CM 5-6 Hagerman CM 5-4 France W 5-2 Singleton W 5-2

DISCUS: Seyfang MT 139-8 Hagerman CM 106-6 Schmidt CM 103-7 Davis W 103-4 Sadler CM 100-7 Martini W 91-9 Treisch CM 83-5 Zugg W 74-3 Bates W 73-8 Sturgill W 73-7 Williams CM 73-1 Moritz CM 68-5 Ferguson W 68-4 Flanigan W 54-11

LONG JUMP: Richardson CM 21-3 Bowman W 20-0.5 Mayer W 18-6 Ames W 18-1 France W 17-10.5 Poynter CM 17-0 Huffman W 16-4.5 Isaacs CM 14-3 Glass W 14-11 Frazier W 13-4.5

POLE VAULT: Mills CM 10-0 Gibbs CM 10-0 Ferguson W 10-0 Mason W 9-6 Camp W 8-6 Woolverton CM 7-0

SHOT PUT: Seyfang MT 50-2 Saddler CM 40-2 Davis W 38-3 Williams CM 35-0 Treisch CM 34-6 Cherisca W 33-4 Martini W 32-5 Flanigan W 31-4 Marsh W 31-3 Schmidt CM 31-3 Bates W 30-0 Frazier W 29-3 Sturgill 29-1 Hagerman CM 28-7 Moritz CM 26-9

4X800 RELAY: Wilmington A 8:53 Miami Trace 9:06 Wilmington B 9:26 Clinton-Massie 9:58 Wilmington C 11:06

110 HURDLES: Mills CM 16.7; Bradshaw W 17.0 Corey MT 17.6 Singleton W 18.75 Gunkel W 20.4 Billingsley W 21.5

100 DASH: Richardson CM 11.5 Bowman W 11.5 Wiseman MT 11.7 Mayer W 11.8 Schumacher W 12.0 Singleton W 12.1 Beam CM 12.2 Burton W 12.2 Kierzma CM 12.2 MacIntosh W 12.3 Calendine CM 12.5 Ferguson W 12.5 Keith W 12.5 Geisler W 12.5 Frazier W 12.6 Cherisca W 12.6 Wallace CM 12.8 Poynter CM 12.9 Ruivaponte W 12.9 Glass W 13.0 Goings CM 13.5 Frazier W 13.5 Frazier W 13.8 Ames W 14.4

4X200 RELAY: Wilmington 1:37.9 Clinton-Massie 1:45.1

1600 RUN: Whitaker CM 4:55 Bell W 4:57 Escobedo W 5:58.2 Holmes W 6:09.6; Mulvey W 6:14.3 Shelton CM 6:26 McKinney W 6:36

4X100 RELAY: Miami Trace 45.9 Clinton-Massie 47.3 Wilmington 47.5

400 DASH: Bowman W 56.0 Heys W 56.3 Calendine CM 57.7 Wallace CM 59.8 Ferguson W 62.9 Geisler W 63.6 Ruiz W 64.05 Huffman W 64.5

300 HURDLES: Mills CM 43.6 Bradshaw W 45.0 Singleton W 48.7 Marsh W 51.6 Gunkel W 52.9 Franks W 54.5 Davis W 55.6

800 RUN: Jothem MT 2:08.8 Whitaker CM 2:09.2 Heys 2:12.1 Olberding CM 2:12.6 Andrews W 2:17.5 Killen W 2:20.5 Jacobs W 2:30.8 Peterson W 2:58.5

200 DASH: Bowman W 23.9 Wiseman MT 24.3 Yilmaz CM 24.6 Hess CM 24.8 Shumacher W 25.5 Burton W 25.8 Geisler W 26.3 Frazier W 26.3 Glass W 26.5 Cole CM 26.9 Marsh W 27.2 Lawrence W 27.7 Isaacs CM 27.9 Frazier W 28.7 Frazier W 29.5

3200 RUN: Debruin MT 11:11 Parks W 11:17 Fisher CM 12:24 Preston W 12:55 Hendrickson CM 14:10.8

4X400 RELAY: Wilmington A 3:45.9 Clinton-Massie 3:46.6 Miami Trace 3:51 Wilmington B 4:07

Clinton-Massie’s Luke Richardson won the long jump (21-3) and the 100-meter dash (11.5) Tuesday at Miami Trace High School. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_cm_lukeprintME.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Luke Richardson won the long jump (21-3) and the 100-meter dash (11.5) Tuesday at Miami Trace High School. Mark Huber | News Journal http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_cmwilm_hurdle1ME.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_cmwilm_hurdle2ME.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_wilm_rorybell2ME.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_cm_lukelojumpME.jpg Mark Huber | News Journal