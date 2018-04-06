WHS softball earns first win with 12-0 victory

NEW RICHMOND – Olivia Veidt pitched a three-hitter and drove in three runs as the Wilmington High School softball team won its first game of the season over New Richmond Friday night, 12-0.

The SBAAC American Division triumph puts the Lady Hurricane at 1-2 on the year, all games coming against conference rivals.

Veidt struck out seven in six innings on the mound. At the plate, she doubled twice.

Harlie Bickett had three hits and scored three times while Courtney Smart collected three hits and two RBI. Kathryn Hardin scored three times for the Lady Hurricane.

SUMMARY

April 6 2018

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 12 New Richmond 0

W 004-503…..12-13-0

N 000-000…..0-3-2

(12) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 4-3-3-2 Blessing 3-1-2-0 Veidt 3-0-2-3 Smart 4-0-3-2 Self 3-0-0-0 Flint 3-1-2-2 Brown 4-0-0-0 South 2-1-1-0 Hardin 1-3-0-0 Osborne 3-1-0-0 Partin 0-2-0-0. TOTALS 30-12-13-9

(0) NEW RICHMOND (ab-r-h-rbi) Clift 2-0-0-0 Bayless 3-0-1-0 Kirk 3-0-1-0 Wilson 3-0-0-0 Pope 2-0-0-0 Rich 2-0-0-0 Richardson 2-0-0-0 Wilson 2-0-1-0 Maness 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 21-0-3-0

2B: W-Smart, Veidt (2), Flint, Bickett; NR-Kirk, Wilson

SAC: W-Blessing

SB: W-Blessing (2), South, Partin (2), Bickett; NR-Clift

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Wilmington

Veidt (W) 6-3-0-0-1-7

New Richmond

Wilson (L) 3-8-9-8-1-3

Maness 3-4-3-3-3-3

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-5.jpg