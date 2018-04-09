Hurricane tennis wins 3-2 match with Panthers

WILMINGTON – With three matches going three sets, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Little Miami 3-2 Monday in a non-league match on the WHS courts.

Brayden Rhoads rallied from an opening set loss to post a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win at first singles.

“A good team effort in tough conditions,” WHS head coach Steve Reed said. “Brayden (Rhoads) had to come back against a tough player.”

The win starts a week for the Hurricane who have five matches in five days.

Wilmington will face Fairmont 4 p.m. Wednesday in the second round of the state team tennis tournament.

Drew Moyer and Brady Henry also won a three-set match, 6-0, 5-7, 6-1, at first doubles.

SUMMARY

April 9 2018

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 3 Little Miami 2

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads def M. Lockman 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

• Jonathan Fender was def by C. Williams 6-7 (3-7), 4-6

• Mason McIntosh was def by B. Lempner 3-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Drew Moyer, Brady Henry def TJ Meyer, D. Raybon 6-0, 5-7, 6-1

• Colt Smith, Ryan Camp def B. Hardesty, C. Coffman 6-0, 6-1