BHS boys, girls 8th at Waynesville Invitational

WAYNESVILLE – The Blanchester and East Clinton track and field teams competed Friday in the Waynesville Invitational.

Blanchester eighth in both the boys and girls meets while East Clinton was 14th in the boys meet and did not score in the girls meet.

Matt Grogg had a solid meet in the field, placing third in the discus (117-9.75) and eighth in the shot put (37-8).

Derick Bowman of BHS was third in the high jump (5-8), fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.2).

East Clinton’s top finisher was Patrick Dotson, who was sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.8 seconds.

On the girls side, Regan Ostermeier of Blanchester was third in the both the shot put (33-2) and discus (106-0) competitions.

SUMMARY

April 6 2018

@Waynesville High School

Waynesville Invitational

BOYS RESULTS

Team scores: Mason 129.5 Waynesville 100 Oakwood 72 Miami Trace 71.5 Franklin 60 Twin Valley South 55.5 Carlisle 36 Blanchester 30 Dixie 23.5 Lebanon 18 Dayton Christian 13 Waynesville B 8 Middletown Christian 4 East Clinton 3

4×800 RELAY: 6, Blanchester (Tanner Creager, Tyler Holland, Matt Holland, Ricky Davis) 9:09.4

110 HURDLES: 4, Derick Bowman, BL, 17.2

100 DASH: 6, Patrick Dotson, EC, 11.8; DNP Brady Phillips, BL, 12.9; Todd Wedding, EC, 13.2; Johnathan Trivett, BL, 14.2

4×200 RELAY: DNP, Blanchester (Spencer Dissel, Falton Fisher, Noah Armocida, Lucas Thacker) 1:43.9

1600 RUN: DNP, Tyler Holland, BL, 5:17.1

4×100 RELAY: 7, Blanchester (Spencer Dissel, Dalton Fisher, Noah Armocida, Lucas Thacker) 48.7; DNP, East Clinton (Todd Wedding, Austin Rolfe, Kaleb Kingery, Patrick Dotson) 50.6

400 DASH: DNP, Todd Wedding, EC, 60.2; Jasper Damewood, BL, 61.2; Carter Abbott, BL, 63.9; Clayton Harrington, EC, 66.6

800 RUN: 5, Tanner Creager, BL, 2:15.8; DNP, Ricky Davis, BL, 2:24.2

200 DASH: DNP, Brady Phillips, BL, 26.6; Blake Richard, BL, 28.1; Kaleb Kingery, EC, 28.3; Austin Rolfe, EC, 29.1

SHOT PUT: 8, Matt Grogg, BL, 37-8; DNP, Reighdyn Bare, BL, 37-5.5; Andy Gilliland, EC, 22-8; Owen Dalton, EC, 20-8

DISCUS: 3, Matt Grogg, BL, 117-9.75; 6, Reighdyn Bare, BL, 100-05.25

LONG JUMP: DNP, Spencer Dissel, BL, 16-11.5; Todd Wedding, EC, 16-1.5; Blake Richard, BL, 15-8

HIGH JUMP: 3, Derick Bowman, BL, 5-8; DNP, Patrick Dotson, EC, 5-6; Clayton Harrington, EC, 5-0

GIRLS RESULTS

Team scores: Oakwood 131.5 Mason 126 Waynesville 87.5 Miami Trace 80 Twin Valley South 76 Lebanon 28 Dayton Christian 19 Blanchester 18 Carlisle 18 Middletown Christian 17.5 Franklin 12.5 Dixie 6 Waynesville B 4

100 HURDLES: DNP, Shilynn Massey, BL, 20.8; Paige Bowman, EC, 25.8

100 DASH: DNP, Brittney Wheeler, EC, 15.8

4×200 RELAY: DNP, Blanchester (Mandy Gerlach, Kenzie Cottle, Alexis Davis, Shilynn Massey) 2:08; East Clinton (Alisha Mclees, Carlie Ellis, Brittney Wheeler, Reese Morgan) 2:20.3

4×100 RELAY: 6, Blanchester (Mandy Gerlach, Kenzie Cottle, Shilynn Massey, Alexis Davis) 58.1

200 DASH: DNP, Reese Morgan, EC, 36.5; Alexia Garen, EC, 41.9

SHOT PUT: 3, Regan Ostermeier, BL, 33-2; DNP, Leanna Kaminsky, EC, 22-10.5; Jade West, BL, 22-9; Lauren Hadley, EC, 22-4

DISCUS: 3, Regan Ostermeier, BL, 106-0; 6, Lillan Brown, BL, 79-8.25; DNP, Izabelle Piatt, EC, 58-8.75, Lauren Hadley, EC, 56-9.75

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_blan_derickbowmanEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_blan_girls4x1EC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_blan_shilynnmasseyEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_blan_tylerhollandEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_ec_aidenhensonEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/04/web1_TRF_ec_leannakaminskyEC.jpg