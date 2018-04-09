Falcon tennis picks up first SBAAC win

GOSHEN – Clinton-Massie defeated Goshen 3-2 Monday afternoon for its first SBAAC American Division win of the season.

The Falcons, 2-1 overall, picked up three singles wins.

“Our doubles teams played hard, but came up short,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “It feels good to get our first league win.”

The match was the first of five this week for Massie.

Clayton Amburgy, Zach Hammonds and Austin Faucett notched wins for Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

April 9 2018

@Goshen High School

Clinton-Massie 3 Goshen 2

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy def Gerardo Espinosa 6-0, 6-1

• Zach Hammonds def Zyler McCullah 6-1, 6-0

• Austin Faucett def Dylan Shelton 6-2, 6-0

Doubles

• Drew Keller, Jason Martin were def by Luke Jeandrevin, Jake Hass 0-6, 3-6

• Leo Lentsch, Caden McKay were def by Jeremy McFadden, Chris Robinson 1-6, 1-6