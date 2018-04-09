Wildcats knock off Cardinals in close one 3-2

BLANCHESTER – With four matches that could have gone either way, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Felicity-Franklin 3-2 Monday in SBAAC National Division action on the BHS courts.

Blanchester goes to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the National Division.

“We are very thankful to win such a close match against such a great and well-coached league rival,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said.

Jacob Miller battled back from a 10-8 first set tiebreaker loss to win his first singles match 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 and secure the win for the Wildcats.

Hunter Miller was a 6-4, 6-1 winner at second singles, the lone match that was “never in jeopardy,” Shepard said.

SUMMARY

April 9 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 3 Felicity 2

Singles

• Jacob Miller def Jared Boeckmann 6-7 (8-10), 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

• Hunter Miller def Colton Stomper 6-4, 6-1

• Brian Miller def Logan Clarkson 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

• Tanner Kellerman, Jordan Stroud were def by Joey Glassmeyer 0-6, 4-6

• Ian Heeg, Dakota McCollister were def by Nathan Buckler, Steven Jones 3-6, 4-6