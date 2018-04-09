Falcon defense struggles in 7-4 loss to Bucs

XENIA – The Clinton-Massie baseball team was defeated by Xenia 7-4 Monday in non-league action in Greene County.

The Falcons (1-3 on the year) scored three runs in the first inning after going scoreless in the previous two games. Ashdain Adams drilled a two-out, two-run double to get the scoring underway.

However, the Massie defense was not strong and it proved costly.

“We just made way too many mistakes, mainly of the throwing variety,” said CM coach Brian Camp. “It allowed innings to continue, providing them with a few more opportunities to score runs.”

Tyler Lewis had three hits and Luke Richardson chipped in with two for Clinton-Massie.

Luke Chappie was the starting and losing pitcher, allowing six runs but only three earned. Spencer Branham finished and gave up one unearned run.