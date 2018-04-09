EC tennis breezes to 5-0 win over CNE

LEES CREEK -In an easy outing, the East Clinton tennis team breezed through a 5-0 win over Clermont Northeastern Monday in SBAAC National Division tennis action on the EC courts.
East Clinton lost just two games in the five matches.
Alex Pence was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at first singles while Jake Olds at third singles and Josh Cline and Blake Bronson at second doubles also posted 6-0, 6-0 wins.
SUMMARY
April 9 2018
@East Clinton High School
East Clinton 5 Clermont NE 0
Singles
• Alex Pence def Zaid Ahmad 6-0, 6-0
• Jake Howard def Becca Werning 6-1, 6-0
• Jake Olds def Tierra Tneburg 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
• John Cline, Hayden Pirman def Jared Brown, Cole Schwarber 6-0, 6-1
• Josh Cline, Blake Bronson def Clara Binson, Erica Wetherington 6-0, 6-0
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU