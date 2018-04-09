Blan JH girls 2nd, boys 3rd at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN – The Blanchester middle school girls track and field team finished second and the boys third last Wednesday in the Georgetown Invitational.

For the young Ladycats, Annie Trovillo won the 100-meter hurdles and was sixth in the long jump. Emma Winemiller was first in the high jump and second in the long jump.

Rylan Cole was second in the 200-meter hurdles and seventh in the 100-meter hurdles. Madi Berrien finished sixth in the 100-meter dash. Ainsley Whitaker was runnerup in the discus and seventh in the 100. Rianna Muller placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run.

Regan Grogg was third in the discus and sixth in the shot put. Makenna Maddix finished third in the shot. Kaidyn Hamm was fourth in the high jump.

In the relays, Winemiller, Berrien, Whitaker and Madison Ogden were third in the 4×100-meter relay. Ogden, Berrien, Hamm and Jillian Duvall combined to run second in the 4×200. In the 4×400, Emma Damewood, Mia Torres, Emma Falgner and Hailey Mulvihill were fourth.

The lone win for the Blanchester boys was the team of Bryan Bandow, Ryan Brewer, Jacob Haun and Jacob Lansing, who teamed to win the 4×400-meter relay.

The 4×200 team of Hunter Smith, Seth Akers, Johnny Herzner and Gabe McVey were runnersup and the team of Dustin Trace, Justin Gray, Joey Haines and Justin Hogsett also were second-place finishers.

Lansing was third in the 110-meter hurdles. Levi St. John was second in the 100 and third in the long jump. Brett Bandow was fourth in the 1,600-meter run. Troy Hedstrom finished second in the shot put and third in the discus.

Haines was second in the 200 hurdles while Ty Goodwin was sixth in the 200 hurdles and sixth in the discus. Haun ran fifth in the 800 and Gray was eighth in the 200. Hogsett placed sixth in the high jump. Nate Coyle was seventh in the shot and Akers placed seventh in the high jump.