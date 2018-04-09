Unearned runs doom Ladycats in 7-4 loss

BLANCHESTER – Five unearned runs proved to be the difference as Blanchester was defeated by New Richmond 7-4 Monday in non-league softball action at BHS.

“We just made too many defensive mistakes at inopportune times which cost us runs,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Only two of the seven runs the Lady Lions scored were earned. Maddie Curless was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Ladycats (2-1 on the year).

“Maddie had another strong performance,” Grogg said. “Offensively we had our chances but were only able to string together several hits in the fourth when we scored all our runs.”

Curless and Makenzie Phillips both had two hits and one run batted in.

SUMMARY

April 9 2018

@Blanchester High School

New Richmond 7 Blanchester 4

NR 112-000-3…..7-6-1

BL 000-400-0…..4-7-4

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Shank 3-0-0-0 Patton 3-0-0-0 Abney 3-0-0-0 Dalton 3-1-1-0 Curless 3-0-2-1 Mann 3-1-1-1 Rose 2-0-0-0 Phillips 3-1-2-1 Tangonan 3-0-1-1 Oberle 1-1-0-0.

2B: Mann, Tangonan

PITCHING IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO

Curless (L) 7-6-7-2-3-5