Falcons, Panthers tie for first in CM Relays

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie and Little Miami tied for first Monday in the Clinton-Massie Relays boys track and field at Chick Brown Track.

The two teams in the top spot finished with 72 points. East Clinton was fifth with 20 points.

The top finish for the Astros came in the high jump where they were runnersup by clearing 10-9.

For Clinton-Massie, first-place finishes were:

• Luke Richardson and Jeff Passarge in the long jump, 41-0

• Tanner Olberding and Tate Olberding in the high jump, 11-4

• Bryson Mills, Nathan Gibbs, Tate Olberding, Scott Goings in the shuttle hurdles 1:107.

• Christian Poynter, Bryson Mills, Tyler Beam, Scott Goings in the 4×100 46.8.

SUMMARY

April 9 2018

Clinton-Massie Relays

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 72 Little Miami 72 Western Brown 60 Kings 39 East Clinton 20

SHOT PUT: Western Brown 87-5.5 Little Miami 75-7 Clinton-Massie (Nick Saddler, Aaron Williams) 74-10.5 East Clinton 57-10 Kings 52-0

DISCUS: Little Miami 222-8 Clinton-Massie (Nick Saddler, Ethan Haggerman) 196-1 East Clinton 187-2 Western Brown 179-7 Kings 162-5

LONG JUMP: Clinton-Massie (Luke Richardson, Jeff Passarge) 41-0 Western Brown 38-9 Kings 35-11 Little Miami 35-8

POLE VAULT: Western Brown 22-0 Clinton-Massie (Nathan Gibbs, Bryson Mills) 21-6 Little Miami 19-0 Kings 19-0

HIGH JUMP: Clinton-Massie (Tanner Olberding, Tate Olberding) 11-4 East Clinton 10-9 Western Brown 10-6 Little Miami 10-6

4×1600: Little Miami 20:27 Western Brown 20:42 Kings 22:14 Clinton-Massie 25:06

SHUTTLE HURDLES: Clinton-Massie (Bryson Mills, Nathan Gibbs, Tate Olberding, Scott Goings) 1:10.7 Little Miami 1:16 Western Brown 1:16.9 Kings 1:18.1

4×400: Western Brown 3:37.8 Little Miami 3:45.9 Clinton-Massie (Christian Poynter, Will Callendine, Jacob Whitaker, Tanner Olberding) 3:47.4 Kings 3:52.9

4×800: Little Miami 9:15.3 Kings 10:00.1 Western Brown 10:22.9 Clinton-Massie 11:06.2

4×200: Kings 1:38.5 Little Miami 1:40.2 Clinton-Massie (Hunter Cole, Tanner Cole, Dennis Yilmaz, Pable Hess) 1:41.1 Western Brown 1:55.3

4×100: Clinton-Massie (Christian Poynter, Bryson Mills, Tyler Beam, Scott Goings) 46.8 Western Brown 47.7 Kings 50.3

DISTANCE MEDLEY: Little Miami 9:06.2 Clinton-Massie (Tanner Olberding, Will Callendine, Tate Olberding, Jacob Whitaker) 9:32.1 East Clinton 9:58.1 Kings 10:08.8 Western Brown 11:29

SPRINT MEDLEY: Little Miami 1:44.5 Clinton-Massie (Denis Yilmaz, Pable Hess, Bryson Mills, Christian Poynter) 1:45.6 East Clinton 1:53.2 Kings 1:56.7 Western Brown 2:06.6

