CM girls 3rd, EC 5th at Clinton-Massie Relays

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie finished third and East Clinton fifth in the Clinton-Massie Relays girls track and field meet Monday at Chick Brown Track.

Western Brown was the event winner over Kings by one point.

Clinton-Massie won the high jump, 8-11, and the shuttle hurdles, 1:19.5.

East Clinton’s best finish was runner-up in the shot put, 41-5.75.

SUMMARY

April 9 2018

Clinton-Massie Relays

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: Western Brown 68 Kings 67 Clinton-Massie 57 Little Miami 56 East Clinton 15 Clinton-Massie B 3

SHOT PUT: Little Miami 54-3 East Clinton 41-5.75 Kings 36-9.5 Western Brown 35-1.5 Clinton-Massie 24-0

DISCUS: Kings 144-6 Clinton-Massie 124-7 Western Brown 97-3 East Clinton 93-0 Little Miami 55-4

LONG JUMP: Western Brown 31-3 Little Miami 29-0 Kings 29-0 Clinton-Massie 27-5 East Clinton 24-0

POLE VAULT: Kings 13-0 Western Brown 12-6 Little Miami 6-6

HIGH JUMP: Clinton-Massie 8-11 Western Brown 8-6 Kings 8-0 Clinton-Massie B 8-0

4×1600: Kings 23:24 Clinton-Massie 27:20 Western Brown 27:21 Little Miami 28:51

SHUTTLE HURDLES: Clinton-Massie 1:19.5 Kings 1:20 Little Miami 1:21.5 Western Brown 1:26.1

4×400: Western Brown 4:25.5 Kings 4:51.2 Clinton-Massie 4:57.3 East Clinton 6:15.1

4×800: Kings 11:42.5 Clinton-Massie 11:43.3 Little Miami 12:14.5 Western Brown 12:25.3

4×200: Western Brown 1:55.2 Little Miami 2:00.7 Kings 2:05.7 Clinton-Massie 2:17.4 East Clinton 2:37.2

4×100: Little Miami 55.8 Clinton-Massie 56.2 Western Brown 1:01.9 East Clinton 1:04.9 Kings 1:09.1

DISTANCE MEDLEY: Little Miami 11:23.8 Western Brown 11:54.5 Kings 11:58.7 Clinton-Massie 12:26.5

SPRINT MEDLEY: Western Brown 2:01.7 Little Miami 2:04.2 Clinton-Massie 2:08.2 Kings 2:11.7 East Clinton 2:30.2